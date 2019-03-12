Accessibility links

Pakistan Says 'Progress' Made at Taliban-US Talks in Qatar

  • Associated Press
This photo released by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Qatari, U.S. and Taliban officials conferring in an undisclosed place in Doha, Feb. 25, 2019, ahead of the latest round of talks with the insurgents aimed at ending the Afghan war.

DOHA, QATAR — 

Pakistan's foreign minister says "progress has been made" at ongoing peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and the U.S. that have stretched over two weeks.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on Tuesday at a news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Islamabad.

Qureshi didn't elaborate, though he added: "Pakistan has encouraged all factions within Afghanistan to sit together and have a meaningful intra-Afghan dialogue."

The talks between U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban representatives have gone on days longer than initially expected in Doha, the Qatari capital.

The U.S. had asked Pakistan to assist in its efforts to find a negotiated peace with the Taliban to end the longest war in American history.

The Taliban refuse to negotiate with Kabul, which isn't taking part in the Qatar talks.

