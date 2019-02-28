Pakistan to Release Captured Indian Fighter Pilot as 'Peace Gesture'

Pakistan will release the Indian fighter pilot captured after his plane was shot down earlier this week in the disputed Kashmir region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Thursday during a parliamentary speech that it will turn over Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday as a "peace gesture" towards its nuclear-armed neighbor. "In our desire of peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations (with India), Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody,” Khan said.

Varthaman was captured Wednesday after flying over the Line of Control, the de-facto border in the disputed Kashmir region, and into the airspace of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir. A second Indian fighter jet was also shot down during the skirmish, but crashed in India-controlled Kashmir. New Delhi also claims it shot down a Pakistani fighter jet, a claim denied by Islamabad.

The announcement came just a few hours after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated to reporters in Hanoi that the United States was playing a role to help lower tensions between the South Asian nuclear armed rivals. “We have reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India. They have been going at it, we have been involved in trying to help them stop. And we have some reasonably decent news. I think, hopefully that will be coming to an end,” Trump noted.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Thursday on a flight from Vietnam to Manila he “spent a good deal of time” speaking Wednesday night with the leaders of India and Pakistan. Pompeo said the conversations were aimed at “making sure there was a good information exchange” between the leaders and encouraging them "not to take any action that would escalate and greatly increase risk.”

The recent developments involving both countries will also likely be discussed Thursday morning when U.S. Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale meets with Pakistani Ambassador to the U.S. Asad Majeed Khan at the State Department in Washington.

Pakistan closed off its civilian airspace after the aerial firefight, a decision that forced Thai Airlines to cancel all flights to and from Bangkok to most of the major cities in Europe, leaving nearly 5,000 passengers scrambling to find alternative flights. Thai Airlines later received permission from China to fly over its airspace.

Pakistan and India have moved closer to the brink of war since 40 Indian paramilitary forces were killed in a suicide attack in the town of Pulwama in India-controlled Kashmir on February 14. New Delhi has accused Pakistan of shielding the militant group Jaish e Mohammad, which has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. A spokesman for Pakistan's foreign ministry says it has received a dossier from India about the attack.

Indian jets entered Pakistani airspace Tuesday, for the first time since 1971 when the two countries went to war, to destroy what they said were JeM’s training camps in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The rivals have gone to war three times since achieving independence from Britain in 1947

The two sides briefly exchanged fire across the contested border in Kashmir on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says his Saudi counterpart, Adel al-Jubeir, will arrive in Islamabad later Thursday carrying a special message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.