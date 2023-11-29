Pakistani Court Overturns Conviction of Former PM Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad’s High Court overturned a corruption conviction for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday, a decision that puts him closer to being able to run for elections in February.

Sharif is attempting to launch a political comeback after returning to Pakistan last month, following four years of self-imposed exile in London, a decision he made in order to avoid serving out a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Sharif is seeking to become prime minister for the fourth time, according to his party.

In 2018, Sharif was convicted of corruption in connection with the purchase of upscale flats in London. Wednesday’s ruling to overturn the conviction comes just weeks after Islamabad’s High Court reinstated Sharif’s right to appeal the decision.

There is one more legal obstacle in the way of Sharif’s ability to run for election, as he still must be acquitted of a seven-year sentence and lifelong ban from holding public office coming from charges relating to failing to disclose how his family set up a steel mill in 1999.

Sharif, who has had three stints as prime minister, though he has never completed a full term, has denied wrongdoing and maintained the charges brought against him have been politically motivated.

Sharif is expected to be a top contender in elections scheduled for February 8 of next year, if his legal challenges are removed.

The former prime minister stepped down in 2017, alleging he was ousted from his position by the military after a falling out with top generals. Sharif claims the military then supported former Prime Minister and cricket star, Imran Khan in the 2018 elections.

Khan, who is expected to be Sharif's main opponent in upcoming elections, also fell out with the military, and he is currently serving a three-year sentence on corruption charges.

Pakistan’s military has denied any interference with politics.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.