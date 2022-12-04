Pakistani Taliban Kill 3 Police Officers in Northern Pakistan

The Pakistani Taliban on Saturday claimed responsibility for a gun ambush that killed three police officers in northern Pakistan, the second attack claimed by the group just days after it announced an end to a cease-fire with the government.

Police carrying out a patrol in Nowshera, a district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan, came under fire on Saturday evening, a regional police deputy inspector, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, told Reuters.

He said three police officers were killed and the identity of the attackers was unknown.

The militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

On Monday, the TTP announced an end to a months-long cease-fire, claiming a suicide attack in the southern Pakistani city of Quetta two days later that killed four people and wounded more than 30.

The TTP wants to overthrow Pakistan's government and replace it with a governance system that subscribes to their own harsh interpretation of Islamic laws.

The Afghan Taliban have been facilitating peace talks between local militants and the government since late last year.

In recent months, the Pakistan army has conducted several operations against the militants in their strongholds in lawless districts along the Afghan border.