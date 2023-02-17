Pakistani Taliban Storm Karachi Police Headquarters

A group of militants armed with automatic weapons and bombs assaulted police headquarters in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi on Friday evening, triggering a fierce gunfight with security forces and leaving several people dead.



At least two assailants and a police officer were reported killed in the ongoing attack, though there was no official confirmation of the casualties. Hospital officials confirmed receiving at least seven injured people, including security force members.



The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, known as the Pakistani Taliban, took responsibility for the attack, saying it was a “suicide mission” and promising to share more details soon.



Security sources confirmed between eight and 10 assailants wearing police uniforms and traveling in a motor vehicle threw hand grenades at the main gate before storming the police facility.



There were suicide bombers among the attackers, with at least one of them blowing himself up during the clashes, sources said.



Senior city police official Irfan Baloch told reporters that police and paramilitary soldiers were jointly responding to the attack.



Provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told the Geo news channel that security forces had cleared three floors of the five-story building, but he shared no other details, nor did he discuss casualties.



The TTP, designated as a global terrorist group by the United States, has carried out almost daily bomb and gun attacks in Pakistan in recent weeks, killing and injuring hundreds of people — most of them security forces.



The Pakistani Taliban is an offshoot and a close ally of neighboring Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban. Pakistan alleges fugitive TTP leaders and commanders are orchestrating terrorist attacks from their bases on the Afghan side of the border.