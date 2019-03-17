6 Pakistanis Among New Zealand Dead

Pakistan has confirmed that at least six of its citizens are among the dead in Friday’s terrorist attack on worshippers in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters Saturday that efforts were underway to establish the identity of three missing Pakistanis with the help of local authorities.

“We are waiting for identification (of missing Pakistanis). Obviously I’m getting increasingly worried with the passage of time and I fear that they might be on the list of martyrs,” Qureshi said.

One of the slain Pakistanis, Naeem Rashid, reportedly tried to overpower the shooter after his young son, Talha Naeem, was gunned down, but he was critically wounded in the process and later died in a local hospital.

The Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman said Rashid and his son will be buried in Christchurch. Mohammad Faisal noted that a local Muslim and Pakistani association has assisted in putting the burial arrangements in place.

The Pakistani government is working with families of other victims for possible transport of the other remains to Pakistan, the ministry added.

The Christchurch attacks killed 50 people and injured dozens more.