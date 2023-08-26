Pakistanis Upset by High Electric Bills

Consumers are taking to Pakistan’s streets to protest recently increased taxes on electricity bills.

In response, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for an emergency ministers’ meeting Sunday to discuss the high electricity bills.

“In the meeting, a briefing will be taken from the ministry of power and distribution companies and consultations will be held regarding giving maximum relief to consumers regarding electricity bills,” the prime minister posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

One person told the newspaper Dawn that his electricity bill was so high he could not afford to pay his children’s school fees. Another person said his bill had doubled.