Palace Concerned About Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement expressing concern for the health of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth after a medical evaluation Thursday.

The statement said doctors for the British monarch have recommended she remain under medical supervision. It said she “remains comfortable” at her Balmoral castle in Scotland, her summer home.

The queen cancelled a meeting Wednesday with the Privy Council, a group of her closest, most trusted advisers. The BBC reported Thursday that Prince Charles and other members of the royal family are traveling to Balmoral to be with the Queen.

From her Twitter account, Prime Minister Liz Truss said the "whole country" is "deeply concerned" by the news. She added, "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.”

The Queen formally appointed Truss as prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday, instead of traveling to London for the event. During her 70-year reign the Queen has typically met with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press.