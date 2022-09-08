Accessibility links

In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Monarch for 70 Years, Dies

Queen Elizabeth has died at the age of 96.

An announcement regarding the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 8, 2022.
1 An announcement regarding the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 8, 2022.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a statement regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II outside Downing Street in London, Sept. 8, 2022.
2 British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a statement regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II outside Downing Street in London, Sept. 8, 2022.
People takes photos of an image of Queen Elizabeth displayed at Piccadilly Circus n London, after she died, Sept. 8, 2022.
3 People takes photos of an image of Queen Elizabeth displayed at Piccadilly Circus n London, after she died, Sept. 8, 2022.
A woman reacts outside the Buckingham Palace in London, after Queen Elizabeth died, Sept. 8, 2022.
4 A woman reacts outside the Buckingham Palace in London, after Queen Elizabeth died, Sept. 8, 2022.

