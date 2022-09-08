Accessibility links
Breaking News
Europe
In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Monarch for 70 Years, Dies
September 08, 2022 3:05 PM
Queen Elizabeth has died at the age of 96.
1
An announcement regarding the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 8, 2022.
2
British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a statement regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II outside Downing Street in London, Sept. 8, 2022.
3
People takes photos of an image of Queen Elizabeth displayed at Piccadilly Circus n London, after she died, Sept. 8, 2022.
4
A woman reacts outside the Buckingham Palace in London, after Queen Elizabeth died, Sept. 8, 2022.
Load more
