Palestinian Demonstrators Cancel Weekly Protest

Weekly protests at the border between Israel and Gaza were canceled Friday due to high temperatures and the Ramadan fast.

The organizing committee of the protests made the announcement Friday, noting also that a big demonstration took place on Wednesday to recognize Nakba Day, or "Day of Catastrophe," the anniversary of May 15, 1948, when Palestinians were displaced from their homes for the creation of the State of Israel.

It is only the second time the weekly protests have been canceled since they began in March 2018 to demand an end to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza, which is ruled by the political arm of the militant group Hamas. The previous cancellation was due to a flare-up between Israel and Hamas two months ago.

Some 10,000 people are believed to have demonstrated along the border fence on Wednesday, demanding the right to return to the land where they used to live.

Last year, about 60 Palestinians were killed in Nakba Day protests, which coincided with the day the U.S. Embassy opened its doors in Jerusalem.