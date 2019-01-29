Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Palestinian Government Submits Resignation

  • VOA News
FILE - Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah waves as he get into his car, near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan. 28, 2019.

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's government submitted its resignation Tuesday to President Mahmoud Abbas.

A Cabinet statement said the members would continue serving until a new government is in place.

The move comes two days after the president's Fatah faction recommended the government be replaced.

Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, rejected the resignation, saying Abbas was trying to exclude it from Palestinian politics.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority signed a reconciliation agreement two years ago, but continuing disputes between the two groups have prevented its implementation.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG