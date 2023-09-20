Accessibility links

Palestinian Killed During Israeli Raid in West Bank

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, Sept. 20, 2023. Palestinian health officials say the death toll over a day of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians has risen to six, four from Jenin.

Palestinian health officials said Wednesday that Israeli troops killed a 19-year-old Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The raid took place in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near the city of Jericho.

The Israeli military said its forces fired on Palestinians who were throwing explosives at the soldiers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the death raised to six the number of Palestinians killed in confrontations with Israeli forces since Tuesday.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

