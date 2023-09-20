Palestinian Killed During Israeli Raid in West Bank

Palestinian health officials said Wednesday that Israeli troops killed a 19-year-old Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The raid took place in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near the city of Jericho.

The Israeli military said its forces fired on Palestinians who were throwing explosives at the soldiers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the death raised to six the number of Palestinians killed in confrontations with Israeli forces since Tuesday.

