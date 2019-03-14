Accessibility links

Palestinian Militants Fire Two Rockets at Tel Aviv

  • VOA News
FILE - The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, Oct. 27, 2018. Two rockets were fired toward Tel Aviv from Gaza on Thursday, the Israeli army says.

Two rockets were fired toward Tel Aviv from Gaza on Thursday, the Israeli army says, setting off air raid sirens across much of central Israel.

The army said Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted one of the rockets while the other one likely fell on open ground.

No damage or injuries are reported, and it is unclear which Palestinian militant group is responsible.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza have increased in recent weeks.

A Palestinian rocket was fired into Israel last Saturday. Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Hamas targets.

