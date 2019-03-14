Two rockets were fired toward Tel Aviv from Gaza on Thursday, the Israeli army says, setting off air raid sirens across much of central Israel.

The army said Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted one of the rockets while the other one likely fell on open ground.

No damage or injuries are reported, and it is unclear which Palestinian militant group is responsible.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza have increased in recent weeks.

A Palestinian rocket was fired into Israel last Saturday. Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Hamas targets.