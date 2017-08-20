Palestinians Await 'Clear Vision' From US on Peace Talks

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinians are still waiting for a "clear vision" from the United States on resuming peace talks with Israel as President Donald Trump's envoys are set to visit.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh says Abbas "wants clarity" on the two-state solution, the cornerstone of international diplomatic efforts for the past two decades.

Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell are set to arrive this weekend to discuss resuming talks that last collapsed in 2014.

Trump has tasked Kushner with the ambitious goal of laying the groundwork for what he calls the "ultimate deal."