Palestinians Bury Their Dead, Call For ‘Revenge’

The United States blocked a U.N. Security Council motion Saturday calling for an investigation into Israel’s use of live ammunition against Palestinians participating in a mass protest along the Gaza Strip, according to a Security Council diplomat who told the French News Agency.

Palestinian authorities say at least 15 people were killed Friday by Israeli forces and more than 750 were hit by live rounds.

Palestinians buried their dead Saturday, with mourners calling for revenge.

Soldiers congratulated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated the Israeli forces who fired at the Palestinians.

“Well done to our soldiers,” the prime minister said in a statement. “Israel acts vigorously and with determination to protect its sovereignty and the security of its citizens.”

Palestinians observed a national day of mourning Saturday.

The Associated Press reports that Saturday one of its reporters observed two Palestinian men, in two separate incidents, who walked close to the Gaza Strip border fence that separates Israel from the Palestinians. The two men were shot in the legs by the Israeli soldiers, the reporter said.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy told the AP he had thrown stones with a slingshot at the fence Friday and was shot in both legs. The boy was recovering in a hospital with one leg wrapped in bandages and the other in a cast with metal fixtures, the news agency said.

The Israeli army said Saturday night in a statement that 10 of the Palestinians killed had “documented terror backgrounds” in Hamas and other groups and were killed “whilst carrying out acts of terror.”

No casualties were reported among the Israelis.

UN calls for investigation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterrres and European Union diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini have called for an “independent and transparent investigation” into Israel’s use of live ammunition.

“I do not understand the chorus of hypocrites who want a commission of inquiry,” Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman posted on Twitter. “They got confused and thought Hamas organized a Woodstock Festival yesterday and that we should give them flowers.”

​Palestinians have constructed protest tent camps along the entire length of the Gaza Strip in five locations that are expected to remain in place for six weeks. Entire families, men, women and children, are expected to participate in the tent camp demonstrations.

The Israeli military estimated about 30,000 demonstrators are taking part in the tent camp protests.

Commemorate the 'castastrophe'

The weekslong demonstrations, to end May 15, are designed to commemorate the Nakba or “catastrophe” when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had to flee their land or were expelled during the war in 1948 that led to the creation of Israel.

Israel has deployed more than 100 snipers along the Gaza Strip.

The protests are expected to end at the same time Washington plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem, a move that has infuriated Palestinians who have claimed the eastern section of the city as the capital of their future state.