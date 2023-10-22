Accessibility links
Breaking News
Middle East
In Photos: Palestinians Take to the Streets of Ramallah to Protest Israeli Attacks on Gaza
October 22, 2023 4:07 PM
Yan Boechat
1
A young Palestinian walks by tires set on fire during a protest on the outskirts of Ramallah, Oct. 20, 2023. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
2
Empty streets with Fatah and Hamas posters are seen in the Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah, West Bank, Oct. 18, 2023. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
3
Young Palestians sling rocks at Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of Ramallah, Oct. 18, 2023. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
4
Palestinian girls collect rocks to throw at Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of Ramallah, in the West Bank, Oct. 18, 2023. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
