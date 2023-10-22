Accessibility links

In Photos: Palestinians Take to the Streets of Ramallah to Protest Israeli Attacks on Gaza

A young Palestinian walks by tires set on fire during a protest on the outskirts of Ramallah, Oct. 20, 2023. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
Empty streets with Fatah and Hamas posters are seen in the Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah, West Bank, Oct. 18, 2023. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
Young Palestians sling rocks at Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of Ramallah, Oct. 18, 2023. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
Palestinian girls collect rocks to throw at Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of Ramallah, in the West Bank, Oct. 18, 2023. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
