Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Panama’s President Diagnosed with Blood Disorder

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo delivers his first State of the Nation speech at the National Assembly in Panama City, July 1, 2020. This week, he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo announced Monday he has been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

The 69-year-old Cortizo said in a statement the “medium risk” myelodysplastic syndrome was discovered as part of routine blood tests taken in May that showed a drop in his hemoglobin and white blood cell count.

Myelodysplastic syndrome affects the blood-forming cells in bone marrow. The American Cancer Society considers it a type of cancer.

Cortizo is due to get a second opinion at a specialist in Houston, Texas, after his July 1 annual address to Panama’s National Assembly.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG