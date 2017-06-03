Panicked Fans Scatter in Turin After Champions League Soccer Match

Fans of the Juventus team watching the Champions League soccer final rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic Saturday after witnesses reported being spooked by a loud sound.

At least one person was carried away on a stretcher, and ambulances and firefighters were at the scene.

Thousands of people had gathered at Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. At a certain point, hundreds ran in a near-stampede from the square's center. Witnesses reported hearing a loud sound that sparked the alarm.

Within minutes, dazed fans in Juve's trademark black-and-white jerseys returned and milled about amid the broken bottles and garbage littering the cobblestones.

The ANSA news agency said it was a false alarm.

Real Madrid won 4-1 in the match, played in Cardiff, Wales.