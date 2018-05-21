Accessibility links

Paraguay Opens Embassy in Jerusalem

  • VOA News
Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes sits next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at his residence in Jerusalem, ahead of the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018.

Paraguay opened a new embassy Monday in Jerusalem, becoming the third country to make the politically sensitive move in the past week.

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes said at a dedication ceremony that the move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is "historic" and strengthens the ties between Paraguay and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Paraguay's decision.

Last week, the United States was the first to officially open its embassy in Jerusalem, fulfilling a campaign pledge from President Donald Trump.

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, right, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attend the opening ceremony of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
Guatemala moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem two days later.

Palestinians have strongly opposed the changes. They see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, while Israel views Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

FILE - A Palestinian walks in front of the Dome of the Rock ahead of the prayers in Jerusalem, Dec. 8, 2017.
