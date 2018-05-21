Paraguay Opens Embassy in Jerusalem

Paraguay opened a new embassy Monday in Jerusalem, becoming the third country to make the politically sensitive move in the past week.

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes said at a dedication ceremony that the move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is "historic" and strengthens the ties between Paraguay and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Paraguay's decision.

Last week, the United States was the first to officially open its embassy in Jerusalem, fulfilling a campaign pledge from President Donald Trump.

Guatemala moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem two days later.

Palestinians have strongly opposed the changes. They see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, while Israel views Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

​