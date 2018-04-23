Accessibility links

Paris Attacks Suspect Guilty of Attempted Murder in Belgium

Belgian lawyer Sven Mary, right, and lawyer Romain Delcoigne, left, attend the trial of Salah Abdeslam at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
BRUSSELS — 

A Belgian court has found Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam guilty of attempted terrorist murder of police during a shootout with police in Brussels in March 2016, Belgian news agency Belga said on Monday.

Neither Abdeslam nor co-accused Sofien Ayari, who Belga said was also found guilty, were in court to hear the ruling on Monday.

The judge was continuing to read the verdict.

Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in the Islamic State attack on Paris in November 2015. Prosecutors say he is lone survivor of the IS suicide squad.

