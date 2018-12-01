Paris Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters

Once again protesters have descended on the most famous boulevard in Paris - the Champ Elysees, with police using tear gas and water cannons Saturday on demonstrators who have breached security posts.



It is the third time in three weeks the demonstrators have taken their frustrations about escalating taxes, especially on gasoline, and the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron to the streets.



The Associated Press reports that all subway stations in and around the Champs Elysees have been closed for security concerns.

Many of the protesters are wearing the yellow fluorescent vests that French drivers keep in their cars. The demonstrations have become known as the "yellow jacket" protests.



Last week, the protests turned violent with the confrontations between the demonstrators and the police evoking memories of city's 1968 civil unrest.



Officials say 8,000 people turned out for the protests in the City of Lights last week, with more than 100,000 mounting demonstrations across the country.



Macron insists the fuel taxes are needed to reduce France's dependence on fossil fuels and to fund renewable energy investments.