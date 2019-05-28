Pulitzer Board to Honor Parkland Journalists

The Pulitzer Prize Board is set to honor journalists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for their work memorializing 17 classmates and coaches killed in a shooting last year.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, eight students and the faculty adviser of The Eagle Eye newspaper traveled to New York for the honorary luncheon.

The Eagle Eye staff submitted their package of obituaries to the public service category of the annual Pulitzer Prize awards that recognize exceptional work by U.S. newspapers, magazines and news sites.

The student newspaper did not win, but during the April announcement of the awards, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy spoke of her "sincere admiration" for their entry and said they "give us all hope for the future of journalism."

"The Eagle Eye's submission stated that the student reporters and editors had to 'put aside our grief and recognize our roles as both survivors, journalists and loved ones of the deceased,'" Canedy said."These budding journalists remind us of the media's unwavering commitment to bearing witness — even in the most wrenching of circumstances — in service to a nation whose very existence depends on a free and dedicated press."