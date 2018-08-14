Partial Bridge Collapse in Genoa May Be 'Immense Tragedy'

At least 11 people were killed when a bridge carrying about 10 vehicles partially collapsed during an intense storm Tuesday in Italy's northern port city of Genoa.

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy."

An eyewitness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it crumbled in what he described as an "apocalyptic scene."

ANSA news agency published photos showing a gaping hole in the bridge, which collapsed over a river, railroad tracks and buildings.

Fire department official Amalia Tedeschi, an official with the firefighters, said the hole was about 80 meters in length.

Tedeschi told RAI state TV two people had been rescued from vehicles with injuries and rescue dogs are searching through the rubble for more survivors. She also said heavy equipment was en route to lift pieces of the bridge.

ANSA reported authorities suspect structure weakness caused the collapse of the bridge, which was built in the 1960's and underwent renovation in 2016.

The bridge is a major thoroughfare that links the Italian Riviera to France's southern coast.