Partygoer Jailed for Stealing Oscar from Frances McDormand

McDormand received the Oscar for Best Actress Sunday night — and promptly lost it.

A man named Terry Bryant is in jail on $20,000 bail for allegedly trying to steal McDormand's award during the Governor's Ball in Hollywood, the post-show party.

Bryant posted video of himself waving the Oscar around, kissing it, and soliciting congratulations from bystanders, shouting, "This is mine," before leaving the party.

Meantime, McDormand was in tears lamenting her lost prize.

A suspicious photographer who did not recall Bryant winning an award followed him, retrieved the Oscar without a struggle, and turned Bryant over to police. McDormand and Oscar were shortly reunited.

It is unclear how Bryant got his hands on McDormand's statuette or how he got a coveted ticket to the ball.

McDormand received the award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." It was her second Best Actress Oscar.