24 Passengers Die in Peru Bus Accident

Police in Peru say 24 people died Saturday when a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged over a cliff in the El Alton district in the northern region of the country.

Agence France-Presse reports that the bus had departed from Lima and was headed to Tumbes, when the accident happened at a difficult road location known as “Devil’s Curve.”

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Officials said many of the bus passengers were from Haiti.

The bus was owned by the Q'Orianka Tours Company.

Some information in this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.