Pedestrians Injured in London Vehicle Incident

London police said a "number" of pedestrians were injured in a vehicle incident Saturday near the city's Natural History Museum.

Police said a man has been detained in connection with the incident and the cause was under investigation.

"Inquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are underway," police said.

The man was detained after British media reported a car had veered onto the pavement outside the museum.

The museum confirmed the incident on Twitter and said it is working with the police.

"There’s been a serious incident outside the Museum. We are working w/ @metpoliceuk and will provide an update when we have more information," the post said.

Britain is on its second-highest security alert level after five deadly attacks this year, three involving a vehicle.