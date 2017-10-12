Pelosi Says Congress Should Weigh Policy Change on Nuclear Arms

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is pushing Congress to pass a measure saying that the U.S. would not fire its nuclear weapons unless another country did so first.

But the California Democrat insisted Thursday that her suggestion had nothing to do with President Donald Trump, even though it came in the wake of Trump's warnings to North Korea and his reported suggestion that the nation's nuclear arsenal should increase in size.

Pelosi said the current policy was outdated and any changes would apply to all presidents in the future.

Pelosi raised the issue at her weekly press conference, telling reporters, "There is interest in the U.S. establishing itself as no first use, no first nuclear use.''