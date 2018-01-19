Pence Heads to the Middle East

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence leaves Friday on a trip to the Middle East.

He is the first senior administration official to visit the region since U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move widely condemned by world leaders.

Trump also announced that the U.S. would move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

The announcement was followed by a so-called Day of Rage, with demonstrations against Trump decision spanning the globe.

Pence's four-day trip begins with stops in Egypt and Jordan before continuing to Israel.

Pence is an evangelical Christian.The vice president's tour of the region is expected to go over well with Evangelicals who hold Israel dear.

Pence is not expected to meet with Palestinian leaders.

He was originally scheduled to go to the region in December, but decided not to after the pushback from Trump's Jerusalem recognition decision.