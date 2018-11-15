Pence on North Korea: 'Now We Need to See Results'

The proposed second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un must result in a detailed list of North Korean nuclear weapons sites, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.

In an interview with NBC News, Pence said the second Trump-Kim summit, tentatively scheduled for sometime early next year, will be where a "verifiable plan" to disclose the nuclear sites must be reached.

“I think it will be absolutely imperative in this next summit that we come away with a plan for identifying all of the weapons in question, identifying all the development sites, allowing for inspections of the sites and the plan for dismantling nuclear weapons,” Pence said.

"Now we need to see results," Pence added. But he said the U.S. will not demand that Pyongyang hand over such a list before the summit. Such a list is widely seen as the first step North Korea could take to show it is serious about giving up its nuclear arsenal.

Pence's statement is perhaps the most specific public demand that the Trump administration has made of North Korea since Trump and Kim held a historic first summit in Singapore in June.

At that summit both sides agreed to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and to improve ties between Washington and Pyongyang. Nuclear talks have stalled since then.

Most recently, a planned meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a senior North Korean official was canceled, with no reason given.

But Trump has remained publicly optimistic, declaring shortly after the Singapore summit that "there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."

Last week Trump said he is "very happy" with how the negotiations are going.

"We think it’s going fine. We’re in no rush. We’re in no hurry," Trump said.