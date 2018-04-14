Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Pence Says NAFTA Deal Possible in Several Weeks

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, April 14, 2018.
LIMA, PERU — 

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he was leaving a summit of Latin American countries in Peru very hopeful that the United States, Mexico and Canada were close to a deal on a renegotiated NAFTA trade pact.

Pence told reporters it was possible that a deal would be reached in the next several weeks.

The vice president also said that the topic of funding for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the U.S. border with Mexico did not come up in Pence's meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG