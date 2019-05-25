Pence Tells West Point Grads They Are 'Best of the Best'

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told graduates of the U.S. Military Academy Saturday they are the "best of the best," who will have the support of President Donald Trump.

"As you accept the mantle of leadership, I promise you your commander-in-chief will always have your back," Pence said during his commencement address before the West Point graduates.

Pence addressed more than 980 cadets who were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

It is the most diverse class in the academy's history. Two hundred thirty-three women, including 34 African American women, were among the graduates — both record highs. A total of 110 African Americans graduated, twice the number in 2013.

Saturday's commencement speech was Pence's second at the academy in West Point, New York.

