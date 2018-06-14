Pence to Visit Brazil, Ecuador and Guatemala

Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday he will visit Brazil, Ecuador and Guatemala during the last week of June.

He will start the tour June 26 in Brasilia, where he will meet Brazilian president Michel Temer.

The following day Pence will be in Manaus, capital of the Brazilian northern state that borders Venezuela.

The vice president has said he intends to bring attention during his trip to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Pence will meet Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno in Quito on June 27 and will finish the trip the following day in Guatemala.

Pence added Guatemala to his third trip to Latin America in less than a year. The trip comes after the recent volcanic eruption that killed at least 110 people and left another 200 missing.

Pence said the U.S. is helping transport burn victims for treatment and sending emergency aid at the request of President Jimmy Morales' government.

“We will continue to support the people of Guatemala as they recover and rebuild because that’s what good neighbors do,” Pence said at the National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast.