Pence Urges European Allies to Pull Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has urged European allies to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, calling Tehran "the leading state sponsor of terror in the world."

Pence was addressing an international conference on the Middle East, hosted by the U.S. and Poland, in Warsaw.

The U.S. pulled out of the multi-nation Iran nuclear agreement last year and reimposed sanctions on the country.

The Trump administration initially said Iran would be the focus of the Warsaw event, but organizers broadened its scope to include the Israeli-Palestinian dispute and battles against the Islamic State group, Syria and Yemen.

The agenda was broadened to increase participation, particularly by European countries, which are trying to save the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Non-participants include Russia, China, Iran and the Palestinians, who have called for a boycott of the meeting.

As Iran marks the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told reporters in Tehran the conference was "dead on arrival." He dismissed the meeting as "another attempt by the United States to pursue an obsession with Iran that is not well founded."