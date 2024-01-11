Pentagon Inspector General to Review Defense Secretary's Hospitalization

The Pentagon's independent inspector general will conduct a review of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent medical treatment and failure to report his hospitalization to the rest of the government, according to a memo released Thursday.

"The objective of the review is to examine the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the Secretary of Defense's hospitalization in December 2023-January 2024," the memo said.

The Pentagon acknowledged this week that Austin was taken by ambulance to a hospital on January 1 and placed in intensive care after experiencing complications from prostate surgery on December 22. Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early December.

But Austin's health issues were not disclosed to some senior aides until January 2, and the White House was not notified until January 4.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby called the situation "suboptimal" but added that President Joe Biden stands by Austin.

Austin has said he takes "full responsibility" for the secrecy over his health crisis and that he would "commit to doing better."

The investigation being undertaken by the Pentagon's independent inspector general will be in addition to a 30-day assessment directed by Austin's office and a separate review ordered by the White House.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.