Pentagon: Military Parade to Cost Estimated $12 million 

The military parade proposed by President Donald Trump will cost $12 million, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Pentagon officials said the figure was an estimate and could change once the final plan was approved.

The $12 million cost is nearly the same as the budget for the now-canceled military exercises with South Korea.

Trump called off the annual exercises after meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, citing their cost and calling them "very provocative" to Pyongyang.

The parade will take place in Washington on November 10.

According to a Pentagon memo released in March, the parade will travel from the White House to the U.S. Capitol.

The memo said the focus of the parade will be on the "contributions of U.S. military veterans throughout history," starting from the American Revolutionary War. The parade will include wheeled vehicles but no tanks. Some troops will wear period uniforms, and the airplanes used at the end of the parade will also include "older aircraft, as available."

The inspiration to hold a military parade came from the president's trip to France last year when he and first lady Melania Trump watched Bastille Day events in Paris on July 14, as the guests of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Military parades in the United States are generally rare. In 1991, U.S. troops paraded through Washington to celebrate the ousting of Saddam Hussein's Iraqi forces from Kuwait in the Gulf War.