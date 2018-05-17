Pentagon Raises Eyebrows With 'In-Your-Face' Afghanistan Tweets

The black and white aerial footage shows a line of purported Taliban insurgents slowly walking along a path in a lightly forested desert in Afghanistan’s western Farah province. Suddenly, the screen flashes to white as the men disappear in a fireball — the result of a bomb dropped from a U.S. MQ-9 “Reaper” drone.

“Taliban fighters on the run following Afghan-led offensive in #Farah province, #Afghanistan. Video shows U.S. airpower (MQ-9s) in support,” declared a short message accompanying the video, which was posted on the official account of the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Subsequent footage showed more Taliban scrambling, in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid the airstrikes.

The unusually graphic Pentagon footage was released Wednesday, as U.S., NATO, and Afghan government forces were locked in a fierce battle with the Taliban for control of the capital of Farah, which borders Iran.



Less than 24 hours later, the U.S. Air Force posted its own Afghanistan-related tweet that raised eyebrows — this one referencing a viral audio clip that has sparked a light-hearted online debate among those who hear the word “laurel” and others who hear “yanny.”

“The Taliban Forces in Farah city #Afghanistan would much rather have heard #Yanny or #Laurel than the deafening #BRRRT they got courtesy of our #A10,” boasted the Air Force tweet.

Hours later, the Air Force apologized, saying the tweet was “made in poor taste” and had been deleted.

The Pentagon declined to say whether the posts reflected a coordinated shift toward a more aggressive social media stance. But to some former U.S. officials, the tweets risk coming across as insensitive — a departure from the more measured online messaging typical of the U.S. military.

Although it’s common for militaries around the world to speak publicly — or show footage — of their combat successes, former Pentagon press secretary George Little says the use of cute Internet jokes is misplaced, especially in the context of the Afghan insurgency.

“If someone thinks that members of the Taliban are going to understand the Laurel and Yanny reference, they’re wrong so jokes like this are often ineffective in addition to inappropriate,”added Little, now a partner at the Brunswick Group.

It’s unlikely that rank-and-file Taliban fighters would ever see the tweets, or even be able to comprehend them. Afghanistan’s literacy rate is only 31 percent, according to U.N. figures, and 70 percent of Afghans do not have access to reliable electricity.

But the Taliban may not be the intended audience, says Dave Des Roches, an Afghanistan war veteran and former Department of Defense official. The tweets could instead be an attempt to recruit domestically or increase public support for a war that is now in its 17th year.

“But it’s probably just an airman who saw this and said, ‘This is pretty cool, let’s get it out there,’ and the editing process failed,” says Des Roches, who teaches at the National Defense University.

Pentagon social media accounts have sometimes been used to send strong, although usually more subtle, messages to U.S. adversaries. For instance, U.S. Pacific Command has tweeted pictures of the nuclear-capable B-52 bomber, when it takes part in joint military exercises with South Korea.

But while the U.S. military often releases footage of buildings or vehicles being destroyed, it rarely distributes videos that show individuals being bombed.

​Following Trump’s lead?

U.S. President Donald Trump sometimes uses Twitter to send toughly worded messages or lob insults at his foreign counterparts, such as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump says his tough language and threats, along with expanded sanctions, helped convince Pyongyang to participate in upcoming nuclear negotiations with the U.S.

The Afghanistan tweets, too, come as the U.S. tries to convince the Taliban to accept Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of peace talks without preconditions.

On Thursday, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, released a Ramadan greeting in which he encouraged “all armed Taliban to accept (Ghani’s offer)...and join in peace talks, for a better future for their children and the noble people of this great nation.”

The statement provided a stark contrast to the earlier tweets by USFOR-A and the U.S. Air Force. For some, the more conciliatory approach was preferable.

“At the end of the day, you’re fighting insurgents, you’re killing people who are relatives or friends of the people you’re trying to convince to come over to your side,” Des Roches says. “So you usually don’t spike the ball in the end zone.”