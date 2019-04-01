20 Killed In Bus Fire In Peru

Officials in Peru say at least 20 people were killed when a double-decker bus burst into flames in Lima, the capital.

At least eight people were injured in the blaze Sunday that erupted at a bus stop in the San Martin de Porres neighborhood.

Witnesses say the fire started at the rear of the vehicle and quickly spread.

Most of the dead were killed in the upper deck of the bus, officials say.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bus.

Authorities say the vehicle did not have any fire extinguishers.

The bus was headed to the northern city of Chiclayo.