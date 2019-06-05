Peru Congress Gives Vote of Confidence to Government

Peru's government won a confidence vote in the country's Congress on Wednesday after a marathon debate centered on President Martin Vizcarra's effort at passing anti-corruption measures.

The president had asked the opposition-controlled Congress for a confidence vote as part of his effort to pressure the legislature into approving a reform package, which includes measures aimed at cleaning up campaign financing and curbing the immunity against prosecution enjoyed by lawmakers.

The vote passed with 77 in favor, 44 against and three abstentions. Debate on the confidence motion had started on Tuesday and lasted for more than nine hours before resuming on Wednesday.

A vote of no confidence would have triggered the disbanding of the cabinet and allowed Vizcarra to call special legislative elections.