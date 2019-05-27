8.0-Magnitude Quake Rocks Eastern Peru

A powerful magnitude-8.0 earthquake shook a remote part of the Amazon jungle area of eastern Peru Sunday, destroying homes and knocking out power.

Officials report one quake-related death after a man was killed when a boulder tumbled into his house. At least six injuries were reported.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra is planning to tour the area to see the damage. He says landslides have blocked a number of roads.

Sunday’s quake was centered about 92 kilometers from the town of Yurimaguas, in northern Peru, but was about 114 kilometers below the Earth's surface, sparing the region from more serious damage.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which is part of the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire," the world’s most active area of seismic activity.