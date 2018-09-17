Accessibility links

Peru's President Faces Standoff With Congress

  VOA News
Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra gestures as he speaks, during a press conference with representatives of foreign media in Lima, June 5, 2018.

Peru's president wants the opposition-dominated Congress to hold a special session this week to debate his proposed anti-corruption measures.

President Martin Vizcarra made the announcement Sunday night in a televised speech, calling on Peru's Congress to give his Cabinet a vote of confidence.

If the lawmakers instead give a no-confidence vote, Vizcarra will then be empowered by Peru's constitution to dissolve Congress.

Analysts say, however, the lawmakers may rally behind the president's proposal, following the emergence of several videos showing judges negotiating bribes with politicians to settle cases.

Vizcarra took office in March after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned amid a graft scandal.

