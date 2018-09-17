Peru's President Faces Standoff With Congress

Peru's president wants the opposition-dominated Congress to hold a special session this week to debate his proposed anti-corruption measures.

President Martin Vizcarra made the announcement Sunday night in a televised speech, calling on Peru's Congress to give his Cabinet a vote of confidence.

If the lawmakers instead give a no-confidence vote, Vizcarra will then be empowered by Peru's constitution to dissolve Congress.

Analysts say, however, the lawmakers may rally behind the president's proposal, following the emergence of several videos showing judges negotiating bribes with politicians to settle cases.

Vizcarra took office in March after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned amid a graft scandal.