Pfizer, BioNTech to Seek OK for Emergency Use of COVID Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11

Partner COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech SE said Tuesday they will formally request U.S. government authorization of their vaccine for emergency use in children between ages five and 11.

The companies announced their plan after submitting initial trial data for the vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week. The companies said the trial data involving 2,268 people showed the vaccine was safe and effective for the age group.

The FDA previously authorized the vaccine for emergency use in teens between the ages of 12 and 15, while fully approving it for those 16 and older.

A quick approval by the FDA could help ease a potential spike in cases this Fall, a time when schools have already reopened nationwide after the summer break.

Coronavirus infections in children reached their highest point earlier this month, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Children are less susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19, but health experts say they can spread the coronavirus to others.

Reuters provided some information for this report.