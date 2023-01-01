Accessibility links

Philippine Airport Now Accepting Flights

Passengers wait for information about their flights at terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, Jan. 1, 2023.

Flights are beginning to be accepted Sunday into Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport after air traffic control technical issues had halted flights in and out of the airport.

“Following the partial restoration of its air traffic management system,” the Philippine Department of Transportation said in a statement, flights are being accepted. The agency said the first flight to land was a Philippine Airlines flight from Brisbane, Australia.

Reuters reported earlier that the suspensions had affected tens of thousands of passengers.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.

