A Philippine ferry, the M/V Esperanza Star, caught fire Sunday while it was traveling with 120 passengers and crew aboard.

The Philippine coast guard was deployed to rescue the passengers and extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out on the vessel after leaving the Port of Lazi in Siquijor, en route to the Port of Tagbilaran in Bohol.

There was no immediate notification of injuries or deaths.

