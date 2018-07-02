Philippine Mayor Shot, Killed During Public Ceremony

A Philippine mayor known for parading suspected drug dealers in public was shot and killed Monday during an outdoor ceremony.

Panicked employees with the city of Tanauan, located south of Manila, ran for cover after Mayor Antonio Halili was hit in the chest by a single gunshot as he was leading the workers in the national anthem during a flag-raising ceremony. Mayor Halili was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have begun a manhunt for the assailant.

Halili gained notoriety for making drug suspects undergo a "walk of shame" through the streets of Tanauan, and compared his actions to President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal crackdown on illicit drug trafficking. But the mayor himself was eventually accused of drug trafficking, and was stripped of control of the police department. Halili denied the allegations.

As many as 4,000 people have been killed since President Duterte launched his anti-drug campaign shortly after taking office in 2016. Human rights activists say Duterte's vow to kill thousands of illicit drug dealers have led police to carry out extrajudicial killings of suspected dealers and users.

Police have denied the charges, insisting they only shot armed suspects in self-defense during legitimate anti-drug raids.