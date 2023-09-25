Philippines Vows to Remove China’s Floating Barrier at South China Sea Lagoon

The Philippines said Monday it will work to remove a floating barrier that China placed to prevent Filipino fishing vessels from accessing a disputed South China Sea lagoon.

"The placement by the People's Republic of China of a barrier violates the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen," Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said in a statement.

The Philippine coast guard said the barrier, which was put in place Friday in the Scarborough Shoal area, is depriving Filipino fishermen of their livelihood.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the disputed waters are Chinese territory.

China seized control of the Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines in 2012 and claims sovereignty over most of the resource-rich South China Sea.

Competing claims include those from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters