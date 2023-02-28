Native Americans
Phony 'Sober Living' Homes in Arizona Target Vulnerable Native Americans
On a hot day in July 2022, a gray SUV pulled into the parking lot of a grocery store in the Navajo community of Shiprock, New Mexico. One of the three men talking outside the store was Marvin, a 47-year-old Navajo man from Utah.
“The driver and another guy asked us if we needed a place to stay,” Marvin told VOA, asking that his full name not be used. “They told us they ran a sober home. They said there was plenty of food in the refrigerator.”
Hours later, Marvin says he and his companions were locked inside a house 600 kilometers away in Phoenix, Arizona, victims of a growing scam that fuels addictions to defraud health care funds.
Sober homes are affordable alcohol and drug-free group homes designed to help recovering addicts transition from hospital rehabilitation programs to independent living in their communities. Thousands of licensed sober homes operate across the U.S., and studies have shown that they can help delay or prevent recovering addicts from relapsing.
Scam sober homes in Phoenix use Native Americans to enroll for healthcare benefits under the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, which partners with the federal Indian Health Service to pay for behavioral health services for members of federally recognized tribes. Fraudsters bill for benefits never delivered to at-risk Native Americans.
“They don’t get any treatment and are given drugs or alcohol to keep them dependent so they can stay in these so-called ‘programs’ longer,” said the organizer of a Phoenix neighborhood watch group who spoke with VOA and asked not to be identified for fear of retribution by gangs running the fraud.
Special Agent Antoinette Ferrari investigates financial crimes for the FBI’s Phoenix field office. She told VOA that hundreds of fraudulent sober homes have popped up across Phoenix in the past year alone.
“Medicaid and health care plans are a huge, multi-billion-dollar industry, and these fraudsters are costing taxpayers millions of dollars,” said Ferrari.
The FBI is asking victims to come forward, but agents stress that their investigation, for now, is focused on the fraudulent use of federal funds, not human trafficking or kidnapping.
A Phoenix, Arizona, resident provided VOA this video doorbell footage which shows a young man returning to a sober living home whose operators force him to sleep outside at night. Fraudsters bill the state Medicaid for services never delivered to at-risk Native Americans.
Law enforcement and community leaders say scam sober homes are skirting Phoenix regulations that facilities with six or more residents must register with the city and may not operate within 1,320 feet of any other group home. By keeping just five people to a house, they avoid registration and can rent adjoining properties.
“If the rule is no more than five residents, one operator could open up four group homes on the same street and get away with it,” said the neighborhood watch leader. “Nobody's regulating them. They're just popping up like cockroaches.”
Reva Stewart, Navajo, manages a Native American arts, crafts and music store across the street from Phoenix’s Indian Medical Center.
“Last summer, I started seeing these vans pulling up and taking Navajo relatives away,” she said. “Something didn’t seem right about it, so I started documenting it.”
Last October, she posted a video of a recruiter in action on Facebook. “And that's when people started reaching out to me from all over Phoenix,” she said. “I had no idea the problem was this big.”
So Stewart teamed up with family services case worker Colleen Chatter, Navajo, to organize Advocates for Native Relatives to identify fraudulent group homes and help victims get back home.
Snacks, drinks and a bus ticket
In December, word of their work reached Marvin, who says scammers supplied him with drugs and alcohol to keep him rotating through six homes in five months. The first time he ran away, he says operators found him and threatened him into returning.
Last week, Marvin escaped through a back door, hopped a fence, and walked more than 40 kilometers through the night to Stewart’s store. She gave him snacks, drinks and a bus ticket to his mother’s home in Colorado, all from her own pocket.
“I’m tired,” he told VOA via Facebook video, shivering in the morning chill. "I really want to go back (home). This is just not me over here in Phoenix. Probably everybody's wondering where I'm at again. I haven't even been able to call home."
Legislative moves
Neither the Phoenix Police Department, Navajo Nation police nor the office of the Arizona Attorney General responded to VOA’s requests for comment on fraudulent sober homes.
Arizona lawmakers have introduced several bills aimed at tightening regulations on group homes, including written discharge and transfer plans and quarterly updates on compliance with fire and zoning restrictions.
See all News Updates of the Day
Legacy of Wounded Knee Occupation Lives On 50 Years Later
Madonna Thunder Hawk remembers the firefights.
As a medic during the occupation of Wounded Knee in early 1973, Thunder Hawk was stationed nightly in a frontline bunker in the combat zone between Native American activists and U.S. government agents in South Dakota.
“I would crawl out there every night, and we’d just be out there in case anybody got hit,” said Thunder Hawk, of the Oohenumpa band of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, one of four women assigned to the bunkers.
Memories of the Wounded Knee occupation — one in a string of protests from 1969 to 1973 that pushed the American Indian Movement to the forefront of Native activism — still run deep within people like Thunder Hawk who were there.
Thunder Hawk, now 83, is careful about what she says today about AIM and the occupation, but she can’t forget that tribal elders in 1973 had been raised by grandparents who still remembered the 1890 slaughter of hundreds of Lakota people at Wounded Knee by U.S. soldiers.
“That’s how close we are to our history,” she told ICT recently. “So anything that goes on, anything we do, even today with the land-back issue, all of that is just a continuation. It’s nothing new.”
Other feelings linger, too, over the tensions that emerged in Lakota communities after Wounded Knee and the virtual destruction of the small community. Many still don’t want to talk about it.
But the legacy of activism lives on among those who have followed in their footsteps, including the new generations of Native people who turned out at Standing Rock beginning in 2016 for the pipeline protests.
“For me, it’s important to acknowledge the generation before us — to acknowledge their risk,” said Nick Tilsen, founder of NDN Collective and a leader in the Standing Rock protests, whose parents were AIM activists. “It’s important for us to honor them. It’s important for us to thank them.”
Akim D. Reinhardt, who wrote the book, “Ruling Pine Ridge: Oglala Lakota Politics from the IRA to Wounded Knee,” said the AIM protests had powerful social and cultural impacts.
“Collectively, they helped establish a sense of the permanence of Red Power in much the way that Black Power had for African Americans, a permanent legacy,” said Reinhardt, a history professor at Towson University in Towson, Maryland.
“It was the cultural legacy that racism isn’t OK and people don’t need to be quiet and accept it anymore," he said. "That it’s OK to be proud of who you are.”
A series of events in South Dakota in recent days recognized the 50th anniversary of the occupation, including powwows, a documentary film showing and a special honor for the women of Wounded Knee.
'Thunderbolt' of protest
The occupation began on the night of Feb. 27, 1973, when a group of warriors led by Oklahoma AIM leader Carter Camp, who was Ponca, moved into the small town of Wounded Knee. The group took over the trading post and established a base of operations along with AIM leaders Russell Means, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe; Dennis Banks, who was Ojibwe; and Clyde Bellecourt, of the White Earth Nation.
Within days, hundreds of activists had joined them for what became a 71-day standoff with the U.S. government and other law enforcement.
It was the fourth protest in as many years for AIM. The organization formed in the late 1960s and drew international attention with the occupation of Alcatraz in the San Francisco Bay from 1969-1971. In 1972, the Trail of Broken Treaties brought a cross-country caravan of hundreds of Indigenous activists to Washington, D.C., where they occupied the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs headquarters for six days.
Then, on Feb. 6, 1973, AIM members and others gathered at the courthouse in Custer County, South Dakota, to protest the killing of Wesley Bad Heart Bull, who was Oglala Lakota, and the lenient sentences given to some perpetrators of violence against Native Americans. When they were denied access into the courthouse, the protest turned violent, with the burning of the local chamber of commerce and other buildings.
Three weeks later, AIM leaders took over Wounded Knee.
“It had been waiting to happen for generations,” said Kevin McKiernan, who covered the Wounded Knee occupation as a journalist in his late 20s and who later directed the 2019 documentary film, “From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock.”
“If you look at it as a storm, the storm had been building through abuse, land theft, genocide, religious intoleration, for generations and generations,” he said. “The storm built up, and built up and built up. The American Indian Movement was simply the thunderbolt.”
The takeover at Wounded Knee grew out of a dispute with Oglala Sioux tribal leader Richard Wilson but also put a spotlight on demands that the U.S. government uphold its treaty obligations to the Lakota people.
By March 8, the occupation leaders had declared the Wounded Knee territory to be the Independent Oglala Nation, granting citizenship papers to those who wanted them and demanding recognition as a sovereign nation.
The standoff was often violent, and supplies became scarce within the occupied territory as the U.S. government worked to cut off support for those behind the lines. Discussions were ongoing throughout much of the occupation, with several government officials working with AIM leaders to try and resolve the issues.
The siege finally ended on May 8 with an agreement to disarm and to further discuss the treaty obligations. By then, at least three people had been killed and more than a dozen wounded, according to reports.
Two Native men died. Frank Clearwater, identified as Cherokee and Apache, was shot on April 17, 1973, and died eight days later. Lawrence “Buddy” Lamont, who was Oglala Lakota, was shot and killed on April 26, 1973.
Another man, Black activist Ray Robinson, who had been working with the Oglala Sioux Civil Rights Organization, went missing during the siege. The FBI confirmed in 2014 that he had died at Wounded Knee, but his body was never recovered. A U.S. marshal who was shot and paralyzed died many years later.
Camp was later convicted of abducting and beating four postal inspectors during the occupation and served three years in federal prison. Banks and Means were indicted on charges related to the events, but their cases were dismissed by a federal court for prosecutorial misconduct.
Today, the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark identifies the site of the 1890 massacre, most of which is now under joint ownership of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes.
The tribes agreed in 2022 to purchase 40 acres that included the area where most of the carnage took place in 1890, the ravine where victims fled and the area where the trading post was located.
The purchase, from a descendant of the original owners of the trading post, included a covenant requiring the land to be preserved as a sacred site and memorial without commercial development.
And though internal tensions emerged in the AIM organization in the years after the Wounded Knee occupation, AIM continues to operate throughout the U.S. in tribal communities and urban areas.
In recent years, members participated in the Standing Rock protests and have persisted in pushing for the release from prison of former AIM leader Leonard Peltier, who was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder despite inconsistencies in the evidence in the deaths of two FBI agents during a shootout in 1975 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
A new generation
Tilsen, now president and chief executive of NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led organization centered around building Indigenous power, traces the roots of his activism to Wounded Knee.
His parents, JoAnn Tall and Mark Tilsen, met at Wounded Knee, and he praises the women of the movement who sustained the traditional matriarchal system during the occupation.
“I grew up in the American Indian Movement,” said Tilsen, a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation. “It wasn’t a question about what you were fighting for. You were raised up in it. In fact, if you didn’t fight, you weren’t going to live.”
Tilsen credits AIM and others for most of the rights Native Americans have today, including the ability to operate casinos and tribal colleges, enter into contracts with the federal government to oversee schools and other services, and religious freedom.
He said the movement showed the world that tribes were sovereign nations and their treaties were being violated. And when AIM and spiritual leaders such as Henry Crow Dog, Leonard Crow Dog and Matthew King joined the fight, it became intergenerational.
“It became a spiritual revolution,” he said. “It also became a fight that was about human rights. It became a fight that was about where Indigenous people aren’t just within the political system of America, but within the broader context of the system; of the world.”
Tilsen appreciates that his parents were willing to participate in an armed revolution to achieve one of their dreams of establishing KILI radio station, known as the “Voice of the Lakota Nation,” which began operating in 1983 as the first Indigenous-owned radio station in the United States.
The Dakota Access Pipeline protest in 2016 became a defining moment for him and his brother. They had wondered, he said, what would be their Wounded Knee?
“What made it so powerful and what made it different was that you actually had grassroots organizers and revolutionaries and official tribal governments coming together, too,” Tilsen said. “I think that Standing Rock in particular actually reached way further than Wounded Knee because of how the issue was framed around ‘water is life.’”
Alex Fire Thunder, deputy director of the Lakota Language Consortium, said the occupation of Wounded Knee and other activism helped revitalize Indigenous languages and cultures. His mother was too young to have participated in the occupation but he said she remembered visits from AIM members in the community.
“The whole point of AIM, the American Indian Movement, was to bring back a sense of pride in our culture,” Fire Thunder, Oglala Lakota, told ICT.
Future generations
For Thunder Hawk, the issues became her lifelong work rather than momentary activism.
She joined AIM in 1968 and participated in the occupation at Alcatraz, the BIA headquarters, the Custer County Courthouse and Wounded Knee, as well as the Standing Rock pipeline protest in 2016.
She said work being done today by a new generation is a continuation of the work her ancestors did.
“That’s why we were successful in Indian Country, because we were a movement of families,” she said. “It wasn’t just an age group, a bunch of young people carrying on.”
She hopes her legacy will live on, that her great-great-grandchildren will see not just a photo of her but know what she sounded like and the person she seemed to be.
It’s something that she can’t have when she looks at a photo of her paternal great-grandparents.
“Hopefully that’s what my descendants will see, you know?” she said. “And with the technology nowadays, they can press a button, maybe, and it’ll come up.”
Frank Star Comes Out, the current president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, also believes it’s time for the previous generation’s work to be recognized.
Some of his family members strongly supported AIM, including his mother and father. He said it's important to fight for his people, who survived genocide.
“That’s why I support AIM, not only on a family level,” he said. “I have a lot of pride in who I am as a Lakota. … Times (have) changed. Now I’m using my leadership to help our people rise, to give them a voice. And I believe that’s important for Indian Country.”
Native American News Roundup Feb. 19-25, 2023
Here is a summary of Native American-related stories making headlines this week:
Utah House to consider ICWA protections ahead of SCOTUS ruling
As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to revoke all or parts of the Indian Child Welfare Act, lawmakers in Utah are working to make sure that Native American children in Utah’s welfare system won’t be removed from their tribes regardless of how justices rule.
House Bill 40, sponsored by Utah Representative Christine Watkins (Republican), is patterned after ICWA and specifies that Native families would be given preference in adoption and foster care cases involving children from the eight tribes in that state. Watkins said she wanted to make sure that federal language would be codified in Utah law before the current legislative session ends in early March — and well before SCOTUS is expected to release its decision in early summer.
Utah’s House Judiciary Committee placed the bill on hold in January, and after some tweaking, the bill will now go before the full House for consideration.
Read more:
Indigenous studies center to open near former Carlisle Indian School
Dickinson College, located near the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, has announced it will develop a new center and academic program dedicated to Native American and Indigenous Studies.
Supported by a $800,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation, the Center for the Futures of Native Peoples is looking to hire a director this spring. American studies professor Darren Lone Fight, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and an enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Sahnish Nation, will serve as interim director.
The center seeks to advance the national conversation on and scholarship of Native Americans and Indigenous peoples and expand on Dickenson’s Carlisle Indian Center Digital Resource Center, a searchable database of school records housed at the U.S. National Archives as part of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“This is an opportunity for Dickinson to turn boldly toward its history and continue the hard work of reconciling with that past, as well as an opportunity for our students and faculty to expand on their voiced interests in Native American and Indigenous studies,” Lone Fight said in a statement on the college website.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the Center received an $8 million grant. VOA regrets the error.
Read more:
Family seeks justice in killing of Two-Spirit Lakota woman
Buzzfeed News reports this week on the case of Acey Morrison, a 30-year-old Two-Spirit person who was fatally shot in Rapid City, South Dakota.
As VOA has previously reported, Two-Spirit is a “pan-Indian” term for historic and contemporary indigenous people who don’t fit into normative gender roles. [[ HYPERLINK: https://www.voanews.com/a/native-american-two-spirits-look-to-reclaim-lost-heritage/4440354.html
Morrison was shot in the chest by a man she’d met online. The shooter, not identified, said he fired in self-defense, but family members say that doesn’t explain why her body was battered and bruised. They are calling on Rapid City law enforcement to investigate the matter as a homicide.
The story highlights the routine violence Two Spirit people face; Morrison was the 30th transgender person to die violently in 2022, and eight more would die violently by the end of the year, most of them persons of color.
Read more:
Muckleshoot Tribe Logo to grace hockey team jerseys
The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe in Washington State this week became the first Native American tribe to be honored by a professional sports team. The National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken announced Wednesday that team jerseys will now feature a patch bearing the Tribe’s logo of a snow-covered Mt. Rainier.
“This joyful day brings with it a sense of hope, that our young people will see themselves represented by the team in the heart of Seattle and around the country with our Tribe’s logo on the front of every Kraken jersey,” said Muckleshoot Tribal Chairman Jaison Elkins in a press release.
As part of the partnership, a multi-sport court will be built on the Muckleshoot Reservation.
The Muckleshoot are a federally recognized tribe comprised of descendants of the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup, coastal Salish people who occupied the area around the Puget Sound for thousands of years before European settlement.
Read more:
Indigenous Americans: The continent’s first paleontologists
Smithsonian magazine this week reports that that it was Black and Native Americans who first correctly identified millennia-old fossils.
When European colonists first encountered dinosaur fossils in America, they thought they belonged to a race of giants killed in the biblical flood. Enslaved Africans, however, noted the fossils similarity to elephant bones. And Native Americans preserved long-standing oral traditions of huge animals – “water monsters,” thunderbirds and “grandfathers of the buffalo” – that had once populated the land, water and sky.
Read more:
Native American News Roundup Feb. 12-18, 2023
Here is a summary of some Native American-related stories making headlines this week:
Native American lawyer tapped as Haaland advisor
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has a new top policy advisor who is a Native American attorney. Lynn Trujillo, a member of the Sandia Pueblo in New Mexico with ties to the Acoma and Taos Pueblos, most recently led New Mexico’s Indian Affairs Department for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Prior to that appointment in Santa Fe, Trujillo worked with Native American tribes and organizations as a national Native American coordinator for USDA Rural Development programs. Her past experiences also include organizing in Tribal communities and practicing Indian Law in Washington D.C. and New Mexico.
Read more:
Native Americans: Time to Chop the Chop
The Kansas City Chiefs are National Football League champions, beating the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
Native Americans were happy to see that this year’s marquee art—designed by Lucinda “La Morena” Hinojos, a Chicana artist who claims Yaqui, Apache and Pima heritage—paid tribute to Indigenous communities in Arizona. Further, during the pre-game ceremony, Navajo citizen Collin Denny signed “America the Beautiful” using a blend of American Sign Language and North American Indian Sign Language.
But many Native Americans were unhappy that despite long-standing objections to Native American mascots and iconography in sports, the Kansas City team has not changed its name. Nor have fans given up the so-called “tomahawk chop,” in which spectators hack at the air and sing a “war chant” rooted in a 1950s children’s cartoon show that stereotyped Indians.
The Chiefs banned headdresses and Native-themed face paint from the stadium in 2020. A year later, they retired their mascot, a horse named “Warpaint.” The Chiefs also said they would review other inappropriate practices, including the chop, which they renamed the “Arrowhead Chop.”
See this video report from USA Today:
Abortion Services Are Inaccessible to Many Native American Women
It was never easy for Native American women to access abortion services. The Indian Health Service, funded by the federal government, is not allowed to perform abortions except in cases of rape, incest or threats to a mother’s life.
Today, nearly eight months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, states have imposed further restrictions, making access to abortion almost impossible.
Read more:
Museum to Digitize Records of Native, Black Revolutionary War Soldiers
The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia is in the process of digitizing nearly 200 rare documents that detail the names of Native American and Black soldiers who served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
"At least 5,000 men of color fought in the Continental Army, but their stories aren't as known as they should be," said museum president and CEO R. Scott Stephenson. "This archive allows us to explore the extraordinary lives of men who helped to secure independence, yet who have not received the recognition they deserve as American Founders.”
Once complete, the Patriots of Color archive will be free online thanks to funding from the Ancestry.com genealogy website.
The museum purchased the documents last year from a private collection.
Despite their efforts to remain neutral during the Revolutionary War, Native Americans were pulled into the conflict and ended up fighting on both sides — for both the colonists and for the British.
Read more:
Which Cherokee tribe should send delegate to Washington?
The 1835 Treaty of Enchota promised that the Cherokees “shall be entitled to a delegate in the House of Representatives of the United States whenever Congress shall make provision for the same."
Nearly 200 years later, the Cherokee people are calling for Congress to make good on that promise. But there’s a problem. The U.S. federal government recognizes three Cherokee tribes: the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina.
Which tribe should get the delegate seat? VOA reporter Maxim Moskalkov has this video report:
Leonard Peltier Remembered on Monday
February 6 is the Global Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist who has been imprisoned for almost five decades.
Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International, said in a statement that “people around the world are calling on President Biden to finally grant Leonard clemency.” She said February 6 “marks the beginning of Leonard’s 48th year of incarceration.”
Peltier, who is 78, has been repeatedly denied parole.
He was a leader in the American Indian Movement when he was arrested, following a shoot out on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota in 1975 in which two FBI agents were killed.
There were several inconsistencies in his case, but he was found guilty and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
Before his court case began, he fled the country, fearing that he would not receive a fair trial, but he was found in Canada.
Two other men facing the same charges as Peltier were found not guilty.
“Amnesty International has long maintained that there are serious concerns about the fairness of proceedings leading to his trial and conviction,” Guevara-Rosas said in a statement.
“As President Biden prepares to address the public on Tuesday at the State of the Union Address,” she said, “we urge the administration to uphold their commitment to human rights and grant Leonard Peltier clemency on humanitarian grounds and as a matter of justice.”