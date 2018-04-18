Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

In Photos: Barbara Bush

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush died April 17 at the age of 92. A family statement says she died in the evening with her family beside her. These photos are a few of the highlights of her life.
Show more
First lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990.
1 First lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990.
U.S. President George W. Bush (R) waves alongside his parents, former President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush upon their arrival Fort Hood, Texas, April 8, 2007.
2 U.S. President George W. Bush (R) waves alongside his parents, former President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush upon their arrival Fort Hood, Texas, April 8, 2007.
FILE - In this 1964 file photo, George H.W. Bush sits on couch with his wife Barbara and their children. George W. Bush sits at right behind his mother. Behind couch are Neil and Jeb Bush.
3 FILE - In this 1964 file photo, George H.W. Bush sits on couch with his wife Barbara and their children. George W. Bush sits at right behind his mother. Behind couch are Neil and Jeb Bush.
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2003 file photo, former first ladies get together for a group photo at a gala 20th anniversary fundraising event saluting Betty Ford and the Betty Ford Center in Indian Wells, Calif.
4 FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2003 file photo, former first ladies get together for a group photo at a gala 20th anniversary fundraising event saluting Betty Ford and the Betty Ford Center in Indian Wells, Calif.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG