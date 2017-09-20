Accessibility links

Hurricane Maria Pounds Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria pounded eastern Puerto Rico after making landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm that forecasters described as "extremely dangerous."
Damage and flooded streets are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
Rescue workers carry a woman into the Emergency Operation Centre after the the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
People walk on the street next to debris after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
A flooded road is seen after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017, in this still image taken from social media.
