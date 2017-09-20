Hurricane Maria Pounds Puerto Rico

Damage and flooded streets are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
Rescue workers carry a woman into the Emergency Operation Centre after the the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
People walk on the street next to debris after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
A flooded road is seen after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017, in this still image taken from social media.
