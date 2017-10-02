Las Vegas Shooting

The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 1, 2017.
People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
People tend to the wounded outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival grounds after an apparent shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Load more