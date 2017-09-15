London Subway Explosion

Accessibility links

At least 18 people were injured, many with burns, following a blast early Friday on a packed rush-hour commuter train in London. Police are treating the event as a terrorism incident.
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017.
Deputy Chief Constable Adrian Hanstock of the British Transport Police makes a statement to the media after an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, Sept. 15, 2017.
A police forensic officer stands beside the train, at left, where an incident happened, that police say they are investigating as a terrorist attack, at Parsons Green subway station in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
This is an image made from video showing burning items in underground train at the scene of an explosion in London Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
